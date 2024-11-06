Donald Trump, the 78-year-old who defied the odds to reclaim the White House

He has been impeached twice, found liable in multiple lawsuits for fraud and sexual abuse, convicted of dozens of felonies, and often declared “politically dead” - but count Donald Trump out at your peril. Donald Trump was considered an underdog at the start of his 2024 campaign, but he went from strength to strength.(REUTERS)

The 78-year-old mogul is set for a return to the White House after beating Kamala Harris in a historic vote. Despite a summer full of missteps and even a harrowing assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump rallied — once again — to the forefront of American politics. If there’s one thing the nation has learned in the past seven years, it’s that counting Donald Trump out is always premature.

Early Life: From Wealth to Ambition

Born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York, Donald Trump was destined for a life of prominence. Raised in a wealthy, ambitious family, his father, Fred Trump, was a successful real estate developer whose influence loomed large in Donald's upbringing. Trump’s early life was marked by both privilege and discipline. His parents, seeking to instill focus and drive, sent him to the New York Military Academy at age 13, where he developed the hard-nosed, competitive spirit that would shape his later career.

In the years that followed, Trump would channel that ambition into building a real estate empire, eventually expanding the Trump Organization from New York’s outer boroughs to a globally recognized brand. However, it was his entry into the world of reality television with The Apprentice that catapulted him into the national spotlight, shaping his persona as a bold, no-nonsense businessman. It was a prelude to the most unlikely of political careers.

Presidency and Political Impact

Trump's presidency (2017-2021) was marked by major political upheaval, deeply polarizing the nation. Despite his term ending, Trump continues to dominate the political conversation. His presidency is still, and perhaps forever, be remembered for bold statements and decisions he took. To explain who Donald Trump is and what makes him tick involves lots of metaphors. From "insomniac", to "Godzilla" and a "Navy SEAL", the 45th President of the United States has earned praises and brickbats from his countrymen.

Trump's ability to connect with his base, tap into their emotions, and present himself as an outsider fighting against the establishment has been key to his enduring popularity.

The Trump administration's defining moments included the tax overhaul of 2017, the controversial withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump's unorthodox leadership style and his personal brand of populism were a source of deep division, but also solidified his base among working-class voters, especially those who felt alienated by the political establishment.

In 2021, after a tumultuous and deeply divisive term, Trump was impeached for a second time, this time for inciting the January 6th Capitol riots.

Controversies and Challenges

Trump has faced numerous controversies, including two impeachments, fraud and sexual abuse lawsuits, and convictions for dozens of felonies.

Trump currently faces four criminal cases - including paying hush money to a porn star and election interference.

The 2024 campaign: The outsider

As Trump entered the 2024 race, many analysts saw the once-powerful Republican figure as an embattled underdog, especially following a string of campaign missteps, including a divisive vice-presidential pick and a tendency to focus too much on bashing President Joe Biden. However, even with these hurdles, ....

Political consultant Andrew Koneschusky has identified key elements of Trump’s campaign strategy: appealing to frustrated young men, stoking anger over inflation, weaponizing race and gender issues, and scapegoating immigrants. These strategies tap into negative emotions, which, for many voters, are more powerful than optimistic messages.

Trump’s appeal remains largely emotional, fueled by a sense of resentment toward what his supporters view as a corrupt establishment. "His followers see him as a champion against what they perceive as a corrupt system," says Adrienne Uthe, a PR expert and political analyst. "Despite controversies, Trump frames himself as a fighter, unyielding in the face of opposition."

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump is an unstoppable force in US politics, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.