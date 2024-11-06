Israel PM, France's Macron and other world leaders congratulate Trump for ‘historic comeback’

Global reactions began pouring in on Wednesday after Fox News projected Republican Donald Trump as the winner of Pennsylvania, effectively ending Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' path to the U.S. presidency. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles accompanied by Melania Trump, after speaking following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump’s projected return to the White House, calling it a “historic” comeback

Netanyahu shared his congratulations on X, saying: “Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his congratulations, stating, “Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Trump calling it an “impressive election victory”.

Taking to X, Zelenskyy said, “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

He added, “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, saying, “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory."

Modi expressed his anticipation for continued cooperation between India and the United States, adding, “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Taking to X, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, “On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald #Trump . Italy and the United States are “sister” nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further. Good work Mr. President.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump on his “historic election victory,” affirming that the UK-US special relationship would “continue to prosper”.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of the allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” Starter said in a statement.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev commented that Trump’s victory could spell trouble for Ukraine, though he expressed uncertainty over how much Trump could reduce U.S. financial support for the war.

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential race after Fox News projected his win over Democrat Kamala Harris, marking a remarkable political comeback four years after leaving office.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump announced early Wednesday to an enthusiastic crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

He stood alongside his vice presidential pick, Senator JD Vance, as well as Republican leaders and members of his family.

Trump also took time to commend Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, who contributed approximately $120 million to support his campaign. Trump has indicated he plans to appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.