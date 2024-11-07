Kamala Harris lost because of ‘arrogant’ staffers, Democratic sources say

Kamala Harris' failed presidential bid was caused by “arrogant” staffers and her campaign's inability to resonate with voters, Democratic sources told the New York Post. The insiders pointed out that despite out-raising Donald Trump with a whopping $1 billion in just six weeks after replacing Joe Biden in the 2024 race, she failed to make her case. A hand fan depicting US Vice President Kamala Harris lays on a sidewalk in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. Donald Trump won a sweeping victory in the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris to complete an astonishing political comeback that sent shock waves around the world. (Photo by Bastien INZAURRALDE / AFP)(AFP)

Democratic sources call Kamala Harris ‘s**t candidate’

Spilling the beans about Harris' shock loss to her Republican rival, a despondent Democratic source told the outlet, “I’ve worked on five presidential campaigns. I knew this would be hard. Others acted like they knew they were going to win.” “They were arrogant,” added the insider who worked on the vice president's campaign during the final stages.

One more source quipped, “Where did $1 billion go?” The sources, in particular, blamed campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon and Obama campaign alums David Plouffe and Stephanie Cutter. One person explained that the duo misjudged the issues that voters truly cared about, adding that they “tried an Obama play with a non-Obama candidate.” “They are the worst,” an insider fumed.

“[O’Malley Dillion] managed political and ground operations — Cutter and Plouffe were doing messaging and ads and they misjudged what people cared about because cable news and Twitter are not real life. Biden should have never run [in 2024] AND the party is too far left,” the insider added.

One more insider did not hold back in their criticism of Harris, calling her a “s**t candidate” who Trump made “look worse than Hillary Clinton” in front of voters. “Biden didn’t deserve that treatment and he got pushed out for an empty pantsuit. At least Biden beat Trump and Hillary Clinton had more balls than either of them,” the source said.