‘Hunker down and survive’: Harris supporters console one another after Trump's landslide victory in viral Reddit thread

Donald Trump's historic win has caused unrest among Democratic supporters. Following the Republican candidate's landslide victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, the vice president's supporters took to social media to lambast the election results. Many began sharing various ways to cope with the former president's win in a viral Reddit thread. Kamala Harris supporters left emotional as Donald Trump claims victory in the US presidential election 2024.(Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Redditors console one another after Trump's win

On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a lengthy post titled, “Trump won. Here’s what we do next,” in r/WitchesVsPatriarchy, a “woman-centered sub with a witchy twist, aimed at healing, supporting, and uplifting one another through humor and magic.” The user TemporaryMagician suggested that Harris' supporters should “take a few minutes and feel our feelings, maybe listen to a sad song or two, and cry it out.”

“I know this was not the outcome that we hoped for. Patriarchy f**king struck back last night in the US, and I know a lot of us are not ok this morning. We are hurt, disappointed, and lost,” the post began. The user went on to say that once they handled their emotions, Democrats should resume their daily activities, like “work,” “gym,” eating “nourishing food,” and watering “a houseplant.”

The user continued, “Because we need to survive. We have to be strong for the next few years. I don’t know what those will look like, but what I do know is that we all have people depending on us,” adding, “Our trans friends need us. Our black friends need us. Our queer friends, our young friends, our international friends, they need us to have their backs.”

Concluding their message with, “Remember, we are witches,” the user noted, “We are the poison ivy that you thought you uprooted last year but pops back up in the summertime. We are the blackberry brambles that cover the burned ground and grow thorns to protect their young fruit. We are the oaks that the lightning split once, but we still shade the ground and shelter the outcasts at the edge of the forest.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 14k likes and 1.5k comments. Several others echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “Agreed. There are no guard rails this time, and it could get worse than we imagine. Hunker down and survive.” Another user replied with, “May Queen Persephone guide those of us who need her, especially come January. I know I'm gonna need it,” while one more wrote, “If I lose strength and meet her sooner than expected, I hope she’ll be kind to me. I believe in reincarnation but I’d settle for Elysium.”