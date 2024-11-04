Reddit calls out man for claiming Sidharth Malhotra 'rudely' ignored him, digs out his past 'stalker' behaviour

A few days ago, a video featuring actor Sidharth Malhotra seemingly 'ignoring' a fan went viral. The video was shared by paparazzi initially and later re-share on various social media platforms. But it left the internet divided with some saying the actor had a right to his privacy while the others chiding him for being rude. (Also read: The story behind Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to Kiara Advani's bridal entry: Wedding planner shares all) Sidharth Malhotra had a controversial exchange with a fan recently

What is the controversy about

Now, the fan in question has spoken out and accused Sidharth of being rude to him in a new video he posted. However, after that video was shared on Reddit, many users criticised the man for 'milking' the situation andcalled out his past 'stalker' behaviour.

Several people posted the original video on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing Sidharth. The video shows a fan approaching him with a handmade sketch of the actor at the airport, but Sidharth does not stop for him. Many portals carried internet reactions to Sidharth 'ignoring' the fan.

Reddit reacts

On Sunday, the artist who routinely approaches celebs with his handmade sketches, shared a video claiming Sidharth was rude to him on Sunday. The video was shared on the subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip titled "Bro is milking this now." The original poster said that the first video had made it clear that Sidharth appreciated his work, and has previously met him too. "It was quite audible in the airport video that Sid responded with "good job". Also I have seen a tweet where it was said that this guy has had chased sid in the past too and he appreciated his paintings 2 times," read the post's subhead.

Redditors reacted strongly to the accusation of rudeness saying that celebs were entitled to their privacy and space as well. "What do these people think of celebrities ? Can't they be having a bad day or going through something that you may not have any idea about," asked one user. Another made fun of the artist claiming it is his 'first time being ignored by a celebrity', saying, "Bro has been humbled without achieving anything."

Many others pointed out that the artist is routinely known to 'chase' celebs, likening him to a stalker. "So he is a stalker," wrote one. Another added, "He's wearing a mask, ignoring you once twice and thrice. Why did you even persist... Let him go.. Creep."

Sidharth Malhotra has not responded to the original video, or the news articles accusing him of rudeness after that.