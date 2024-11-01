Menu Explore
Fans say Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani look ‘way too cute’ in Diwali selfie

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 01, 2024 08:59 AM IST

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their second Diwali together in style, giving fans a sneak peek into their celebrations, on Instagram.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their second Diwali together after their 2023 wedding on October 31. The couple posted an adorable selfie on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into their celebrations, which fans can’t get enough of. (Also Read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth, Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Varun-Natasha bring Bollywood romance to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted a selfie on Instagram together.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted a selfie on Instagram together.

Sidharth, Kiara’s Diwali

Sidharth and Kiara shared a joint Instagram post, simply writing, “#HappyDiwali Everyone (heart emoji).” In the picture, Sidharth can be seen dressed in a dark kurta with a tilak on his forehead, while Kiara poses with her hand on his shoulder, dressed in an embroidered mustard kurta. With her hair left loose, she completed the look with jhumkas and an understated bindi.

Fans were thrilled to see the picture which seemingly made their Diwali. One fan commented, “You both are way too cute,” Another wrote, “Oh!! The OG Diwali patakas are here.” A fan even wrote that they were ‘waiting’ for the picture, “Waiting for this picture. Happiest Diwali both of you. May this Diwali brings lots of happiness to you and your family.” One commented, “Blessed our feeds.”

Sidharth and Kiara flew to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with Sidharth’s family. They greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as they entered Mumbai airport. The couple also celebrated Karwa Chauth with Sidharth’s family in Delhi. Sidharth and Kiara, who fell in love while working on the 2021 film Shershaah, married in February last year in Rajasthan.

Upcoming work

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, and his upcoming projects have not been officially announced. He also starred in Rohit Shetty's Prime Video web series Indian Police Force. Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023. She will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer in Telugu, which will be released in theatres in January. She is also shooting for War 2 in Hindi and Toxic in Kannada.

