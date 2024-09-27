Kiara Advani fangirls over Hrithik Roshan as he dances on Fighter's Ishq Jaisa Kuch during War 2 rehearsals. Watch

Hrithik Roshan recently joined choreographer Bosco Martis as they grooved to Ishq Jaisa Kuch. The duo danced on the peppy Fighter track during the rehearsals of their upcoming movie War 2. Bosco shared a reel from a behind-the-scenes moment where Kiara Advani was seen gushing over the energetic dance moves. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan praises Stree 2 after it became highest grossing Hindi film ever in India: 'It's a happy time for cinema') Kiara Advani recently reacted to Hrithik Roshan's dance moves during War 2 rehearsals.

Hrithik Roshan grooves to Ishq Jaisa Kuch

In the video, Hrithik is seen wearing a black shirt and matching cap paired with pants and grey sports shoes while dancing with Bosco. The choreographer, captioned his post as, “I’m extremely humbled and blessed to be sharing this cool reel with the Greek God of our country @hrithikroshan . It’s taken me nearly 24years to post a reel with you . Our journey has been so special right from Rind posh too Fighter and now War2 it’s been an eventful journey . You make dancing look so cool and celebratory. Thanks for giving me and my team beautiful memories with you (heart emoji).” In the end of the reel the camera focuses on Kiara who is seen smiling while being impressed by the dance performance.

Fans praise Hrithik Roshan's dance moves

Tiger Shroff dropped a fire emoji. Dino Morea commented, “Nice one Bosssyyyy @boscomartis Didn’t know you could dance so well (laughing and smiling emojis) Smoootthhh groove both you & @hrithikroshan.” Farah Khan Ali commented with fire emojis. A user commented, “Sir your choreography is amazing.” A fan commented, “Will never get old (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” Another fan wrote, “@boscomartis Sir (praying emoji) this is your time, and you are doing fab work in all your recent choreographies, those days there was no social media otherwise #rindposhmaal would have been a blockbuster and trending reel like #taubatauba.”

About War 2

War 2 is the sequel to Siddharth Anand's War (2019). The action-thriller is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films is a part of YRF's psy universe comprising Tiger 3, Pathaan and Alpha. Apart from Hrithik And Kiara, War 2 also features Jr NTR. The movie wil depict the clash of the two actors as the RRR actor will make his Bollywood debut.