Hrithik Roshan praises Stree 2 after it became highest grossing Hindi film ever in India: 'It's a happy time for cinema'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has heaped praises on Stree 2 days after it made a new record of becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Hrithik posted a note calling it a 'happy time for our cinema'. While he called Stree (2018) 'brilliant', he added that Stree 2 is 'applause worthy'. (Also Read | Not just Stree 2 cast, these Bollywood actors are also celebrating its ‘biggest Hindi film in India’ feat) Hrithik Roshan penned a note for Stree 2.

Hrithik praises Stree 2

Hrithik wrote, "It is such a happy time for our Cinema with Stree 2 setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to. Stree part 1 was brilliant and the idea of taking that seed and building a universe and watching it all come together in Stree 2 is applause worthy! Bravo to the teams that brought this to celluloid."

"You guys are true stars. Congratulations Dinesh Vijan, @MaddockFilms, @jiostudios, @amarkaushik, @nirenbhatt and the entire cast & crew! May we continue to have many more such happy times at the movies (popcorn and red heart emojis)."

Maddock Films responds to Hrithik

Taking to their X handle, Maddock Films responded to the actor and wrote, "Thank you so much @iHrithik! The universe just got bigger with your love!" Jio Studios tweeted, "Thank you @iHrithik. It’s great to hear such inspiring words coming from one superhero to another. We’re flying high with your love!"

Stree 2 record

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Stree 2 set a record with a collection of ₹586 crore. The film has surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's Jawan, which until now held the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earned ₹582 crore in India after its release in September last year.

Recently, Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Sharvari Wagh, as well as production house Yash Raj Films, congratulated Maddock Films on the phenomenal box office numbers of Stree 2.

About Stree 2

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release Stree. The film will also have the third installment and the makers have confirmed during the promotions of the film that the script for the same has been developed. The movie released in theatres on August 15.

Hrithik's films

Hrithik was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The film performed decently at the box office. Hrithik is now preparing for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will also star Kiara Advani and NTR Jr. An official announcement is still awaited.