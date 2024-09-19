Not just Stree 2 cast, these Bollywood actors are also celebrating its ‘biggest Hindi film in India’ feat

What is the new feat of Stree 2?

On Wednesday, Maddock Films shared a poster of the film along with a note on Instagram. The poster read, "Indian box office's no. 1 Hindi film of all time!" written on it. The caption read, "Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth (She is Stree and she has finally done it...India's best film) No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!!"

"Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad (thanks a lot to all fans for scripting this history with us)... Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain (come to theatres, let's make some more new records)!" it also read.

Here's what Vicky, Sharvari, Manushi said

Vicky re-shared the post and wrote, "This is incredible!!! Huge congratulations Team #Stree2." Tabu simply re-shared the post. Kriti Sanon wrote, "This is incredible guys (clapping and red heart emojis)! So proud." Sharvari said, “Superb guys!!! Congratulations (red heart emojis).”

Manushi Chhillar wrote, "Congratulations @rajkummar_rao @maddockfilms." Varun Dhawan wrote, "Historic! A new record for Indian cinema. Mazedar (amazing)." he also said, "Congratulations to the entire team @maddockfilms #dino backing content and talent."

About Stree 2's new record

Stree 2 made the record with a collection of ₹586 crore. The film has surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's Jawan, which till now held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned ₹582 crore in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website Sacnilk.

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the movie released in theatres on August 15. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Written by Niren Bhatt, Stree 2 follows Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends, along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Shraddha, who face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree.