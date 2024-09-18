Stree 2 becomes ‘highest grossing’ Hindi film ever in India, crosses lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Maddock Films, one of the production companies of Stree 2, has confirmed that the film has become the 'number one Hindi film of all time' in India. Taking to X on Wednesday, it shared a poster of the film and also penned a note. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan (only Hindi language earnings). (Also Read | Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee gushes over box office success of the film, says critical praise ‘se pet nahi bharta’) Stree 2 has surpassed Jawan and created a new record.

Stree 2 team confirms film's new record

The poster read, "Indian box office's no. 1 Hindi film of all time!" written on it. The caption read, "Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth (She is Stree and she has finally done it...India's best film) No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!!"

"Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad (thanks a lot to all fans for scripting this history with us)... Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain (come to theatres, lets make some more new records)!" it also read.

How much has Stree 2 earned so far

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has collected ₹586 crore at the Indian box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He confirmed the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote, "#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the ₹600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Jawan's earnings

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan's nett collection in India, for all languages (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) is ₹640.25 crore. In Hindi, its lifetime collection in India is ₹582.31 crore nett.

Jawan (2023) is an action thriller film directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles as a father and his son. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also feature in the film.

About Stree 2

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, also has cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. The first instalment, Stree (2018), was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel. However, Stree 2 has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.