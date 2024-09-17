Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee gushes over box office success of the film, says critical praise ‘se pet nahi bharta’

What Abhishek said

During the interview, Abhishek said, “Critically, the appreciation we get for our performance varies. It’s individual opinion and no matter how good you are, there will always be some people who won’t find your performance at par. But when we begin acting, that time we are only looking at being accepted by the audience. We want love from the public. That is important."

He went on to add, "There are times when you are doing everything right but the audience is not noticing. The critics are calling you great. But you feel the ones who I really want to connect with are not here. Let me tell you the truth, critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta (critical appreciation does not feed your stomach). No matter how much critics praise you, producers will only give you work when the audience appreciates you, Also the joy of performing in a field like this is always for the audience. The joy you get when people love your acting, that is definitely a different high.”

More details

Stree 2, which faced a box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. A sequel to the 2018 film Stree, the horror-comedy film opened to good reviews and entered the ₹250 crore club on the sixth day of its release. The new film follows Rajkummar's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Shraddha, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, called Sarkata.