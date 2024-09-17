Stree 2 beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at Indian box office; now only behind Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Stree 2 is now the second-highest-earning Hindi film in India. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Stree 2's domestic box office collection now stands at ₹583.35 crore nett after its fifth Monday in theatres. The horror comedy, a sequel to 2018's Stree, is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. Also read | Stree 2 box office collection day 19: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy crosses ₹500 crore in India Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has crossed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal business in India.

Stree 2 box office

Taran tweeted on Tuesday, “Stree 2 remains at [fifth] Friday levels, though the business saw an upswing that day, thanks to the BOGO (buy one get one) free ticket offer. The rock-steady Monday numbers suggest the film is on track to make HISTORY as the first Hindi film to surpass the ₹600 crore mark. [Week 5] Friday ₹3.60 cr (crore), Saturday ₹5.55 cr, Sunday ₹6.85 cr, Monday ₹3.17 cr. Total: ₹583.35 cr India business.”

Stree 2 vs Animal and Jawan

In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan remains the highest-earning Hindi film in India. As per a 2023 report by Sacnilk.com, the action film's lifetime India collection is ₹640.25 crore nett.

Jawan, which was released on September 7 2023, was Shah Rukh's second film of the year, the other two being Pathaan and Dunki. Jawan also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Stree 2 has now surpassed Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's India collection. As per a 2024 report by Sacnilk.com, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film did a total business of ₹553.87 crore nett in India after it was released on December 1, 2024.

Apart from Ranbir, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The film was released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. While it did set the cash registers ringing, Animal was slammed by a section of critics and audience for making heroes out of misogynistic, violent men.

More about Stree 2

While Stree revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its follow-up focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata with a connection to the eponymous character.

Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice. In one of the key scenes in Stree 2, Sarkata demolishes the statue of Stree, the guardian of Chanderi, to declare the beginning of his reign.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2's success

The filmmaker told PTI in a recent interview, "We had a party and enjoyed too much. We were confident that the film was good but we didn't expect that it would get these big numbers... I’m sleep deprived. I barely slept, so first I’ll sleep and then I’ll start thinking of my next movie."