Stree 2 box office collection day 19: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy crosses 500 crore in India

Stree 2 box office collection day 19: Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel to Stree (2018) brings back the original cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. On Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Stree 2's latest box office numbers – according to him, Stree 2 has now earned more than ₹500 crore nett in India. Also read | Stree 2 review: Rajkummar Rao leads a sequel that's better than the original, Abhishek Banerjee is the highlight Stree 2 box office collection day 19: Rajkummar Rao with Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Stree 2.

Stree 2 box office collection in week 3

He tweeted the film's poster and wrote, “Stree 2 is rock-steady at the box office, firmly holding its ground on a working day [third Monday]... Mass circuits - particularly non-national chains plus single screens at tier-2 and tier-3 centres - are driving its business... expected to enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted run right till Dussehra. [Week 3] Friday ₹9.25 crore, Satursday ₹17.4 crore, Sunday ₹22.1 crore, Mon ₹7.05 crore. Total: ₹509.4 crore India business.”

More about the film

While Stree revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its follow-up focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata with a connection to the eponymous character.

Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice. In one of the key scenes in Stree 2, Sarkata demolishes the statue of Stree, the guardian of Chanderi, to declare the beginning of his reign.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2's success

The filmmaker told PTI in a recent interview, "We had a party and enjoyed too much. We were confident that the film was good but we didn't expect that it would get these big numbers... I’m sleep deprived. I barely slept, so first I’ll sleep and then I’ll start thinking of my next movie."

He added that he was involved with the story of Stree 2 right from day one. Amar said, "We worked on the script of Stree for four to five months and for Stree 2, we sat for almost two and a half years. We started work on it before we began work on Bhediya. We were thinking about how to take the world of Stree ahead, and how to bring all of them together (cameo of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan). We had written 16 drafts."