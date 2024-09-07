Ananya Panday spoofs Kiara Advani from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra in Call Me Bae. Watch

Life imitates art and vice-versa, as we saw in Collin D'Cunha's new Prime Video India show Call Me Bae, headlined by Ananya Panday. In a sequence in the first episode, Ananya's Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae, and her husband Agastya, aka Aggie (Vihaan Samat), get married in a lavish ceremony, which seems to have taken a page out of a real-life high-profile Bollywood wedding. (Also Read – Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday is pitch-perfect in her unapologetically breezy, decidedly sanitised series debut) Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat spoof Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Call Me Bae

Where have we seen this?

In the sequence, both Ananya and Vihaan perform gestures that replicate or spoof the bridal entry video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from last year. They also wear similar bridal attires and end the video with a namaste pointed at each other at the mandap, which was the first official picture of Kiara and Sidharth's wedding.

In fact, the sequence is set to the same song as Kiara's bridal entry – Jasleen Royal's Ranjha from Kiara and Sidharth-starrer 2021 military drama movie Shershaah, which also released directly on Prime Video India and was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Call Me Bae is also backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Dharma Productions.

Reference to Vicky, Katrina's wedding

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding wasn't the only Jaisalmer Bollywood wedding that the Call Me Bae sequence referred to. After the wedding, as Ananya and Vihaan's characters enjoy the fireworks in the sky, Ananya's voiceover cheekily comments, “Those aren't fireworks. Those are just drones getting shot down."

This absurd rumour that drones were shot down to protect the privacy of the event surfaced during the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in 2022. Theirs was quite a hush-hush affair as the two had never spoken publicly about their relationship before. They announced they were together directly through their wedding pictures.

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Mini Mathur, Lisa Mishra, and Muskkaan Jaferi, among others. It revolved around the titular character of Bae, a wealthy, spoilt South Delhi girl who one day, finds herself homeless and moves to Mumbai in order to make a living and an identity for herself.