Kiara Advani-Sidharth, Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Varun-Natasha bring Bollywood romance to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha Dalal, attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party held at his Mumbai home. Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arjun Kapoor were also seen attending the bash. (Also Read | Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kajol attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in traditional outfits) Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan-Natasha wore traditional outfits.

What Rekha, Kiara, Sidharth, Shahid, wore to Diwali party

For the event, Rekha wore an orange, yellow and golden saree. Sidharth opted for a maroon kurta and white pyjama. Kiara Advani was seen in a golden outfit. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twinned in white and silver outfits--he wore a sherwani, and she wore a saree.

Varun, Shraddha, Vedang-Khushi attend too

Varun Dhawan was seen in a grey, black and silver outfit while Natasha wore a shimmery beige saree. Karan wore a red sherwani and matching trousers. Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a silver saree and matching blouse.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor twinned in matching black outfits--he wore a suit while she wore a saree. Tripti Dimri wore a white saree while Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a red outfit. Arjun Kapoor was seen in a black kurta and pyjama.

Celebs' projects

Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali.

Kiara will be next seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Shahid will be next seen in Deva along with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, it will release in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Varun has several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel: Honey Bunny, Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Vedang was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra along with Alia Bhatt. Shraddha's last film was Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.