Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kajol attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in traditional outfits

Many celebrities attended the Diwali party hosted by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor stunned in traditional outfits as they attended the bash. Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Vijay Varma, and Kriti Sanon were also seen all decked up. (Also Read | Vasan Bala says Jigra's box office performance was his responsibility: ‘Alia Bhatt trusted me with that choice’) Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alia Bhatt stunned in traditional outfits.

What Alia, Kajol, Janhvi wore to Diwali party

For the party, Alia wore the lehenga which she had worn for her mehendi. She wore big earrings and tied her hair into a bun. Kajol opted for a shimmery full-sleeve top and matching trousers. Shilpa Shetty wore a turquoise outfit for the bash. Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a shimmery blue and purple saree, matching blouse and heels.

What Gauri, Suhana, Ananya, Aditya wore

Gauri Khan was seen in a golden and black saree as she smiled for the camera. Her daughter Suhana Khan attended the party in a red saree and matching blouse. Ananya Panday was seen in a white saree and matching blouse. She opted for traditional jewellery.

Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, was seen in a black and white outfit. Vijay Varma also wore a similar outfit. Kriti Sanon opted for a yellow saree and beaded blouse. All of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Alia, Kajol, Janhvi and Ananya's projects

Alia will be next seen in Alpha, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is slated to release on December 25, 2025. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix India film Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, it will stream from October 25.

Fans will see Janhvi in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film CTRL. The cyberthriller released on October 4 on Netflix India. She'll be next seen in Shankara.