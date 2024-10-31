Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani arrive in Delhi for Diwali celebrations; choose simple outfits for airport look

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will celebrate Diwali in Delhi this year. The couple travelled to the capital on Wednesday, where they will ring in the celebrations with Sidharth's family. A video of them arriving in Delhi was shared by the paparazzi. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave for Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani travel to Delhi

Sidharth and Kiara were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on October 30. The couple left for Delhi a day before Diwali. This year, the Festival of Lights falls on October 31. They greeted the paparazzi as they entered the airport while holding hands. Later in the evening, Sid and Kiara landed in Delhi. Earlier, Kiara had also flown to Delhi for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

What Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wore?

Kiara and Sidharth opted for simple, fuss-free attires to catch their flight to Delhi. While Kiara wore an all-white ensemble, Sidharth complemented her in a black-and-white ensemble. Kiara wore a linen shirt featuring a semi-sheer silhouette, a wide collar, front button closures, pulled-back full-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, and a curved hem.

The actor paired the blouse with matching high-waisted pants featuring a flared hem. She accessorised the all-white look with statement sunglasses, peep-toe stilettos, a matching white Chanel bag, stacked gold bracelets, and a watch. With her hair left loose in side-parted soft curls, Kiara styled the airport look with minimal makeup.

As for Sidharth, he complemented his wife in a black hoodie jacket featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, and front pockets. He paired it with a white fitted crewneck T-shirt and black cargo pants. The actor completed the airport outfit with black loafers and matching socks.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot last year in February. The couple exchanged their vows in a grand wedding ceremony that took place in Rajasthan.