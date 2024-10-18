The story behind Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to Kiara Advani's bridal entry: Celebrity wedding planner shares all

Bridal entries have always been popular among soon-to-be-married couples. Brides envision the moment for ages, and nowadays, they take inspiration from celebrities. Bollywood brides such as Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many more stars have given brides-to-be many dreamy, fairytale-like entries to take inspiration from for their big days. Moments from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.

However, Aarti Manocha, founder and managing director, Milestones To Memories (MtoM), believes that simple is the best and minimalism is the mantra she recommends her brides to follow. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aarti talked about celebrity bridal entries and how they inspire many girls.

Story of Sidharth Malhotra's funny reaction to Kiara Advani's bridal entry

Aarti has planned the weddings of Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra and was also a part of the planning team at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Wedding. The celebrity wedding planner also hosts The Wedding Podcast. Sharing a tidbit about Kiara Advani's bridal entry revealed to her by the actor's wedding planner, Aarti said, “In my podcast, the planner who managed Kiara's wedding mentioned that it wasn't thought of that it will happen that way. It just happened like that.”

She added, “Kiara got a little delayed, and then, Sidharth Malhotra just looked at his watch…it was a very natural flow; it wasn't choreographed or planned like that. But the other important part is that all these entries look so dreamy and so beautiful because they are captured well. So I feel the photo video teams play a very large role in how they make it look something [beautiful]. Just a simple walk can look the prettiest if it is captured in the right way.”

Don't be so conscious

On what brides should do during their entries, Aarti had only one advice - ‘Don’t be conscious and feel your emotions'. She said, “I tell my brides, ‘Just be happy, you have a happy walk. Your emotions are what makes that whole video look pretty’. People are getting influenced by seeing all of this on social media, but if you technically see it, it's nothing else. It's just their emotions that are being seen there, which is a very natural phenomenon for any bride. Just walk with your confidence, with your love, with your emotion, and with whoever you like.”