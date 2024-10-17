Kiara Advani serves a bombshell moment in bodycon dress worth an insane 1.75 lakh: See pics

Kiara Advani attended an event on October 16. The actor wore a white bodycon dress for the occasion and served a bombshell-style moment in it. She shared the pictures of her dazzling look on Instagram. She captioned the photos, “White vibes only.” Kiara Advani dazzles in a bodycon dress.

Kiara Advani's expensive look

Kiara's white dress is from the shelves of the luxury clothing label Magda Butrym. It is called the Ruched Ruffle Midi dress in beige. Adding the ensemble to your closet will put a significant dent in your wallet. It comes at an insane price of ₹1,75,700.

Cost of Kiara Advani's dress.

Decoding Kiara Advani's bombshell moment

Kiara's Magda Butrym jersey dress features spaghetti straps, ruching down the front and back, rose-inspired ruffle trim on the chest, a plunging neckline, a bodycon silhouette hugging her enviable figure, a sheer asymmetric hem, and midi length.

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled Kiara in the ensemble. They paired the bodycon outfit with statement accessories, including blush pink orchid-adorned stilettos, statement gold rings, and gold earrings embellished with red and white gems. She styled her hair in a messy half-up, half-down hairdo with soft waves, centre-parting, and a few loose strands sculpting the face.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Kiara chose blush pink eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, mauve pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, a dewy base, and highlighter to accentuate her face and collarbones.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Kiara's avatar in the stylish ensemble. One wrote, “The face card never declines.” Another commented, “I don't see anyone who can beat her now…She will be at the top for many many more years to come.” A comment read, “Queen for a reason.”

On the work front

Kiara will be seen next in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The action-thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sequel to Siddharth Anand's War (2019).