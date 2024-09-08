Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, all best-dressed couples

The Ambani family hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia last night. The Ganeshotsav celebrations were attended by many Bollywood celebrities, including the internet's favourite couples like Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. Check out the best-dressed couples from the celebrations. Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra at Ambani's Ganeshotsav. (Instagram)

Best-dressed couples from Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last night. The couple looked gorgeous together in their matching red traditional ensembles. While Kareena chose an exquisite red and gold Sabyasachi suit styled with statement chandelier earrings, a Sabyasachi gold clutch, and block heels, Saif complemented her in an Angrakha style kurta and a statement dhoti styled with mojaris.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dazzled at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi bash in stylish traditional ensembles. Kiara complemented Sidharth - who wore a floral embroidered peach short kurta and white flared pants - in a white gota patti-embroidered anarkali suit set. She wore the ensemble with Kolhapuri block heels, a centre-parted sleek bun, jhumkis, and striking glam.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor debuted a breathtaking sindoori red look from the unreleased Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla crushed silk collection. She wore a full-sleeved cropped blouse with a backless design and styled it with a matching skirt, churidar pants, and a dupatta layered on her shoulder. Gold statement earrings with chains, a mini gold handbag, Kolhapuri sandals, and a gajra-adorned braided hairdo completed her look. Meanwhile, Anand complemented his wife in an embroidered white kurta, bandhgala jacket, and straight-fit pants.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh made heads turn with their regal outfits at the Ambani Ganeshotsav. Genelia looked gorgeous in a silk embroidered lehenga set, while Riteish complemented her in a brocade-embroidered cream silk Angrakha kurta, jacket, and churidar pants.