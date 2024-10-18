Radhika Merchant wears the same Ananya Panday lehenga from Rohit Bal's fashion show for a friend's wedding

Radhika Merchant attended a friend's wedding recently. A video from the celebrations made it online and shows the choti bahu of the Ambani family giving a dance performance with her friends on Sajna Ve Sajna from Rajkummar Rao's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Radhika Merchant wears the same lehenga as Ananya Panday.

Radhika Merchant wears a Rohit Bal lehenga

Radhika wore a black velvet lehenga embroidered with bright red and green roses for the wedding function. The ensemble is from Rohit Bal's latest collection and was worn by Ananya Panday as she closed the designer's show during the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale. Let's decode Radhika's bridesmaid look.

Radhika's Rohit Bal lehenga features a cropped cape jacket, a bustier blouse, and a matching A-line lehenga set. We declared the velvet ensemble a perfect wedding season pick, and Radhika backed our statement with her bridesmaid look.

Radhika's sleeveless blouse features shoulder straps, a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem. She layered it with a matching cape jacket featuring a raised neckline, an open front, and gold embroidered borders. The A-line lehenga skirt with intricate gold zardosi work, sequin embellishments, a high-rise waist, and a floor-length hem completed the outfit.

For accessories, Radhika chose a luxurious emerald necklace, bracelets, and dainty tea-drop earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail, and for the glam, she chose minimal makeup.

Radhika Merchant's birthday celebrations

Radhika recently celebrated her birthday with friends and family. A clip from the bash shows Radhika cutting her birthday cake and feeding the first slice to her husband, Anant Ambani. She wore a white halter-neck silk blouse and a red floor-length skirt. Diamond earrings, bracelets, rings, a centre-parted ponytail, and striking glam rounded off the look.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika married Anant Ambani in a grand ceremony earlier this year. The couple tied the knot in July. The celebrations lasted three days.