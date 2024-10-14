Ananya Panday's rosy affair: Actor closes Lakme Fashion Week as muse for Rohit Bal in regal lehenga set. Watch

Ananya Panday turned muse for designer Rohit Bal at the House of Lakme Grand Finale of FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week. The actor wore a regal black lehenga set on the runway. Read on as we decode her look. Ananya Panday turns muse for Rohit Bal.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Rohit Bal

Ananya walked the ramp as Rohit Bal's showstopper dressed in a statement piece from his latest collection. The designer dressed up the actor in a black lehenga set featuring rose embroidery, a micro-mini choli, a cropped cape jacket, and a matching A-line lehenga set. The velvet ensemble is a perfect wedding season pick. So, brides-to-be, don't forget to pin it on your mood board.

Decoding Ananya's Rohit Bal outfit

The blouse features a plunging neckline, a midriff-baring super-cropped hem, and golden zardosi embroidery. She layered the top with a matching cape jacket featuring a raised neckline, an open front, and gold embroidered borders. The A-line lehenga skirt with intricate gold zardosi work, sequin embellishments, a high-rise waist, and a floor-length hem completed the outfit.

Ananya accessorised the ensemble with gold statement jhumkis, rings, and a bracelet. Meanwhile, for the makeup, the actor chose feathered brows, black nail paint, pink eye shadow, a glossy blush pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin. Lastly, she tied her hair in a messy bun.

About the Rohit Bal show

According to Lakme Fashion Week, Rohit Bal's latest collection is a “poetic ode to nature, beauty, and the art of transformation.” The official Instagram page appreciated the collection and wrote, “With roses as the centrepiece, each garment unveils a story woven through intricate embroidery and masterful craftsmanship, capturing the delicate balance of time and metamorphosis.”