Isha Ambani stuns at 'bhabhi' Radhika Merchant's birthday bash in stylish checkered outfit that'll shock your wallet

Isha Ambani looked effortlessly stylish at her sister-in-law Radhika Merchant's glamorous birthday bash, which was nothing short of a star-studded affair. The celebration saw Bollywood A-listers in attendance, along with the entire Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta. Isha Ambani shines in chic checkered ensemble at Radhika Merchant's birthday bash.(Instagram)

Isha is a true fashionista who never misses a style beat. Whether it's a grand event or a casual outing, her outfits always leave fashion enthusiasts taking notes. Her latest checkered ensemble at the party is no exception and is sure to win hearts. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana and others stun at Radhika Merchant’s birthday bash: Who wore what )

Isha Ambani rocks checkered ensemble

Isha Ambani ditched the usual gowns or dresses and went for a playful yet chic look in a trendy checkered co-ord set. Her outfit featured a strapless denim bustier top adorned with vibrant pink, red, and white checkered patterns, adding a pop of colour and fun to the ensemble. She paired it with matching high-rise, wide-leg jeans, perfectly pulling off the monochrome look.

If you love Isha's look and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe, we've got the details for you. Her entire outfit comes straight from the shelves of the luxury brand Emilia Wickstead. The strapless bustier top is priced at ₹1,33,554, while the matching high-rise, wide-leg pants cost ₹1,43,724, bringing the total cost of her chic ensemble to a whopping ₹2,77,278.

Isha Ambani's bustier top costs ₹1,33,554.(www.net-a-porter.com)

Her chic pants come with a price tag of ₹1,43,724(www.net-a-porter.com)

She accessorised her look with pink hoop earrings and a heart-shaped bracelet on her wrist. Her makeup was on point, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a blushed cheek, glowing highlighter, and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose, she perfectly rounded off her stylish look.

More about Radhika's birthday bash

Radhika Merchant celebrated her 30th birthday on October 16 in a star-studded affair. Alongside the Ambani family, the celebration saw Bollywood's elite in attendance, including Suhana Khan, Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Pahariya, and Orry.