Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana and others stun at Radhika Merchant’s birthday bash: Who wore what

Radhika Merchant celebrated her first birthday after marriage on October 16, and the pictures and videos from the star-studded event are making waves across social media. Ambani's choti bahu's glamorous birthday bash lived up to the expectations, with a guest list that included top Bollywood celebrities and sports stars like Suhana Khan, Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Aryan Khan. The event was a true treasure trove of fashion inspiration. (Also read: Radhika Merchant stuns as the most stylish birthday girl in backless white top, tomato red skirt. See pics, video ) Bollywood stars dazzle in style at Radhika Merchant's birthday party(Instagram)

Who wore what at Radhika Merchant's birthday bash

Orry shared a sweet treat with fans on Instagram, posting pictures and videos from Radhika Merchant's glamorous birthday bash. The clips showed Bollywood stars having a gala time, all gathered around the table, enjoying the celebration. Let's take a closer look at who wore what and take some style notes.

Suhana Khan looked effortlessly chic in a black and white polka dot dress from Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a flattering maxi length. She completed her look with golden stud earrings and glam makeup. On the other hand, her bestie Ananya Panday embraced her ethnic side in a stunning embellished suit by Arpita Mehta. She completed her look with statement earrings and flower-adorned hair, looking absolutely gorgeous.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor both rocked stylish bodycon dresses at the event. Janhvi stunned in a metallic blue latex midi dress from Miaou, featuring a figure-hugging fit and an off-shoulder neckline. Meanwhile, Khushi looked absolutely glamorous in a black bodycon dress, which she styled with golden accessories and a bright pink shoulder bag, adding a fun pop of colour to her chic look.

Ranveer Singh and Dhoni's cool style

Ranveer Singh rocked a full beard, looking as dashing as ever. He sported a white silk shirt paired with black pants, accessorised with brown-tinted sunglasses for an uber-cool look. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked effortlessly stylish in an ombre green shirt with white and orange borders styled with crisp white trousers.