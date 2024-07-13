Looks like Isha Ambani loved her giant necklace a lot, repeats it for 2nd time in a row with stunning floral saree: Pics

A day after their wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are celebrating their 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. As always, Isha Ambani is serving major fashion goals. While we eagerly await her Day 2 look, let’s take a moment to appreciate Isha Ambani’s second look from Day 1 transformation. She swapped glamorous gowns and suits for a breathtaking six-yard saree, radiating pure grace and timeless elegance. Her look is a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern style, proving once again why she's a fashion icon. Let's dive deeper into her mesmerising ensemble and take some style notes from this fashionista extraordinaire. (Also read: Isha Ambani adds modern twist to traditional bandhani saree with ruffles and sequins for Radhika-Anant's Mameru ceremony ) Isha Ambani turned heads in a stunning flower-filled saree paired with a traditional bandhani dupatta.(Instagram)

Isha Ambani stuns in six yards of grace

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and gave delighted fashion lovers with a series of stunning pictures of Isha accompanied by the caption, "Stunning @mamamagish 💕 in our Custommade saree .. In a heartfelt ode to her brother's wedding, Isha Ambani (@mamamagish) radiates timeless grace in evoking the ethereal beauty of a garden of love. Adorned with delicate silk resham embroidery in soothing pastel tones, capturing the essence of flora and fauna, this ensemble is handcrafted with gold zari border. A sage green bandhni dupatta adds a harmonious finish." Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Isha's glam look

Isha Ambani's breathtaking saree look features luxurious silk in a soft pastel pink, adorned with intricate floral embroidery and heavily embellished borders that exude royal vibes. She draped the saree elegantly, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully from her shoulder. Complementing the saree, she wore a matching blouse and added a bandhani dupatta for an extra touch of drama, redefining traditional saree fashion. Assisted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha completed her look with a magnificent diamond necklace that exuded pure elegance, along with a matching maang tikka and earrings, creating a truly stunning ensemble.

With the help of makeup artist Mickey Contractor, Isha opted for nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a stroke of kajal, complemented by darkened brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. Her hairstylist, also Mickey Contractor, styled her tresses in a sleek middle parting, allowing her hair to flow freely and perfectly completing her head-turning look.