Katrina Kaif blesses our timelines with pretty pics in rose print dress; can you guess its jaw-dropping price

Katrina Kaif dropped pretty pictures from a new photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, “Dil Gulabi (rose emoji).” The actor wore a draped cream-coloured dress adorned with floral patterns. She looked pretty like a rose in the ensemble, which is worth an insane amount. Read on to know its price. Katrina Kaif's new pictures.

What is the price of Katrina Kaif's dress?

Katrina's cream-coloured printed dress is from the designer label Johanna Ortiz. It is called the Parajes Lejanos Dress and is available on the designer's official website. The ensemble is worth USD 2,450, which is approximately ₹2,05,954. Adding the ensemble to your closet will empty your pockets.

Price of Katrina's Johanna Ortiz dress.

Decoding Katrina's ‘gulabi’ look

Katrina's ankle-length maxi dress features a high neckline with a knotted detail on the back, a cinched waist, a figure-skimming skirt, a slit on the back, and gathered designs on the midriff. Meanwhile, the draped sleeves cover full arms and the back, and a tiny slit on the neck adds a feminine touch.

Katrina accessorised the ensemble with gold jewellery, including a statement ring and earrings. She left her silky, black hair loose in a centre parting and draped them on the front. As for the makeup, the actor chose mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, pink lips, darkened brows, and glowing skin.

The Johanna Ortiz full-length maxi dress makes for a great Fall outfit. If you have a similar ensemble in your closet, you can layer it with a lightweight black or tan-coloured trench coat and accessorised with heeled leather boots, gold jewellery, a messy bun, and minimal makeup. You will have an alluring and cosy look in your closet.

How did the internet react?

The pictures garnered several likes and comments from Katrina's fans. One user commented, “How can someone be so beautiful.” A comment read, “The prettiest one in Bollywood.” Another wrote, “Vicky Kaushal, you are so lucky.”