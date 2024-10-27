Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Govinda's wife Sunita, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal attended film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Raashii Khanna, Sharvari Wagh, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan were also seen at the event. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal 'photobomb' Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in hilarious photo op at Diwali event. Watch) Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal wore traditional outfits to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.

Saif, Sidharth, Sonakshi attend Diwali bash

For the bash, Saif wore a peach kurta, white pyjama and black shoes. He folded his hands and posed for the paparazzi. Sidharth Malhotra was seen in a cream kurta, white pyjama and brown shoes. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, opted for a red and golden suit. Sonakshi Sinha wore a green and golden suit, while Zaheer Iqbal wore a black and blue outfit.

What Mrunal, Shilpa, Tamannaah wore

Mrunal wore a yellow outfit, and Raashii was seen in a black and silver lehenga. While Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a pink lehenga, Vijay Varma was seen in a green jacket over a sheer black shirt and trousers. Shilpa Shetty wore a beige saree, while Raj Kundra opted for a white outfit. All of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

About Saif, Sidharth, Vijay, Sonakshi's last projects

Saif was recently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Sidharth was last seen in Yodha.

Vijay was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur. Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa were also seen in the show. Vijay will also be seen in the crime drama series Matka King. The series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.