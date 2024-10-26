Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal 'photobomb' Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in hilarious photo op at Diwali event. Watch

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, attended the Diwali party hosted by Lifestyle Asia. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saqib Saleem, Sunny Leone, Uorfi Javed, Palak Tiwari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharwari Wagh, Anshula Kapoor, Alaya F, Abhay Verma, Rohit Saraf, Jasmin Bhasin were also part of the event. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha says she hid her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal because of ‘nazar’) Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Zaheer Iqbal posed for the paparazzi.

Aditi, Siddharth, Sonakshi, Zaheer pose for paparazzi

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were seen posing for the camera. Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal ran towards them and joined them for group photos. All of them shared a laugh before posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

For the event, Sonakshi wore a red suit, while Zaheer opted for a black kurta and white pyjama. Aditi was seen in a blue and golden suit. Siddharth opted for a white kurta and dhoti. After the pictures, Siddharth walked away, but Aditi asked him to pose for the paparazzi.

About Aditi and Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in September. Aditi and Siddharth reportedly fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samundram (2021). Earlier this year, Aditi shared a joyful post on social media confirming their engagement, writing, "He said yes! ENGAGED" alongside a selfie showing off their engagement rings.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Their wedding post read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.