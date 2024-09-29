Sonakshi Sinha says she hid her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal because of ‘nazar’

Sonakshi Sinha made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June this year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. In a new interaction with CNN-News18 Mumbai Townhall 2024, Sonakshi revealed why she chose to keep her relationship private. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says she and Zaheer Iqbal never had an issue over religion: 'Faith never came up in a discussion') Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23.

What Sonakshi said

Sonakshi said, “Nazar (bad eye). I feel it’s always better to keep private things private. You’re already so much in the limelight; everybody knows everything about you. Something that is so dear to you should be kept for yourself. We met, we fell in love, we started going out. For me, I realised very early on that this is permanent.”

Meanwhile, Zaheer added, "A guy being a guy, I thought it was just because it was new. I knew from day one that she was the one, but I just accepted it much later.”

More details

Zaheer, son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi and a close friend of Salman Khan, was backed by Salman for his debut film, Notebook, where he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. Sonakshi was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a party. Sonakshi and Zaheer's connection grew stronger after working together on the film Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on the same date they started dating. They hosted a grand reception at the Mumbai restaurant Bastian the same day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote in the caption of the joint Instagram post.