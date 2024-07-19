Sonakshi Sinha says she and Zaheer Iqbal never had an issue over religion: 'Faith never came up in a discussion'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had each other's backs despite internet being divisive over their interfaith marriage. The couple recently spoke about how they never had any disagreements over religion. In an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi and Zaheer said that their respective faiths have never been a part of any discussions. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha will not convert to Islam after wedding, says Zaheer Iqbal's father) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer said that they never had any disagreements over religion.

Sonakshi Sinha reflects on humanity above religion

While speaking about imbibing each other's cultures as a married couple, Sonakshi opined, “Absolutely! I think it will be beautiful. But genuinely, we're not that very different from each other. Our core values are the same. Basically, our parents have taught us to be good human beings and believe in God, irrespective of whatever name you know him by. The most important thing in life is to be a good person kind of values we have imbibed - that's the kind of values we have imbibed.”

Zaheer Iqbal cites Salim Khan's interfaith marriage

Zaheer also pointed out that he could have 50,000 disagreements with Sona, but ‘it will never have anything to do with religion’. He also added that ‘Salim uncle’ (Salman Khan's father) had once shared with him that this is what he had told 'Salma aunty's' parents when they got married.

Sonakshi concluded by saying, “In the seven years that we were dating, the fact that we are from different faiths has never come up in a discussion. We both respect other religions. It's never been an issue for us or even a discussion.” She said that the only noise about the interfaith wedding is from outside. She stated that as actors they belong to the audiences who come from different faiths.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, 2017, the same date they started dating. They both starred in the film Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Zaheer, son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi and a close friend of Salman Khan, was backed by Salman for his debut film, "Notebook," where he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. Sonakshi was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a party.

Sonakshi was recently seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy - Kakuda.