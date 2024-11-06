Kamala Harris will likely call Donald Trump today to concede defeat: Report

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will likely call her Republican rival Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede defeat in the US presidential election, the country's television media reported, citing two of her aides. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris(AFP)

US President Joe Biden also plans to call Trump and will speak publicly about the election results, NBC News reported.

Donald Trump was elected US president on Tuesday, four years after he was voted out of power.

Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the Presidential race in July due to age-related issues.

Donald Trump needed 270 Electoral College votes to win his second presidency. His win in the swing state of Wisconsin pushed him over the 270 votes mark.

As of 8 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) Trump had won 279 electoral votes to Harris' 223 with several states yet to be counted, Edison Research projected.

Donald Trump led Kamala Harris by more than 5 million popular votes.

After Fox News projected his victory, Donald Trump addressed his supporters in California.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he said.

Donald Trump won the election despite persistently low approval ratings. He has been criminally indicted four times and found civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Donald Trump contested the elections mainly on two issues – inflation and alleged crimes due to illegal immigration.

After it was clear that Donald Trump would win the US election, Kamala Harris cancelled her speech at her alma mater Howard University.

How world leaders reacted to Donald Trump's victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders congratulated Donald Trump.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed what he called Trump's commitment to "peace through strength," while the Kremlin said it would wait and see if his victory could help end the war in Ukraine more quickly.

Trump's victory came as a relief for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has clashed with the Biden administration over the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. He called Trump's win "history's greatest comeback".

With inputs from Reuters