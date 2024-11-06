Gazans send 'save us' message to Donald Trump: 'Needed someone strong.. end war'

As the world adjusts to the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the US election, the people of Gaza hope the new President will bring peace into the war-ravaged region. A view of a sand sculpture depicting Republican Donald Trump after he won the U.S. presidential election.(Reuters)

Thousands of civilians have died in Gaza since Israel launched an all-out war following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack that led to the deaths of over 1200 Israelis and foreigners.

Mamdouh al-Jadba, who was displaced to Gaza City from Jabalia, told AFP that nothing was left for them in the region. The 60-year-old said the people of Gaza had been displaced and wanted peace.

"We were displaced, killed... there's nothing left for us, we want peace," he added.

He said Gaza needs someone strong like Trump.

"I hope Trump finds a solution, we need someone strong like Trump to end the war and save us, enough, God, this is enough," said the 60-year-old.

He said he was displaced thrice. "My house was destroyed, my children are homeless in the south... There's nothing left, Gaza is finished," he added.

Umm Ahmed Harb, from the Al-Shaaf area east of Gaza City, asked Trump to "stand by our side".

"God willing the war will end, not for our sake but for the sake of our young children who are innocent, they were martyred and are dying of hunger," she told AFP.

"We cannot buy anything with the high prices (of food). We are here in fear, terror and death."

Samir Abu Jundi, a 60-year-old in the city of Ramallah, however, said Trump's decision may serve Israel's cause.

"Trump is firm in some decisions, but these decisions could serve Israel's interests politically more than they serve the Palestinian cause," he added.

The United States is Israel's main political and military ally. The country has often said Israel has the right to defend itself.

The US has also helped Israel thwart attacks by Iran and Hezbollah.

"Trump's return to power... will lead us to hell and there will be a greater and more difficult escalation. He is known for his complete and greatest support for Israel," said a school principal.

In the run-up to the US election, Trump had justified Israel's reaction to the October 7 attack. However, he has promised to bring an end to raging international crises, even saying he could "stop wars with a telephone call".

Such statements have given hope to the people of Gaza.

"We expect peace to come and the war to end with Trump because, in his election campaign, he said that he wants peace and calls for stopping the wars on Gaza and the Middle East," said Ibrahim Alian, 33, from Gaza City.

With inputs from AFP