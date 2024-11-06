S Jaishankar on Donald Trump's win: ‘US likely to remain cautious about global commitments’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the US election is unlikely to change the country’s trend towards caution about foreign commitments. Speaking at an event in Australia's Canberra amid the counting of votes in America, the diplomat-turned-politician said Donald Trump will be more articulate and expressive in that regard. External affairs minister S Jaishankar is currently touring Australia.(X)

"Probably starting from (President Barack) Obama the U.S. has become much more cautious about its global commitments," he said, pointing to a U.S. reluctance to deploy troops and its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden.

"President Trump may be more articulate and expressive in that regard," he said during a panel discussion with the foreign ministers of Australia and New Zealand.

S Jaishankar is currently on a four-day official tour to Australia.

His remarks come as Donald Trump is poised to become the new President of the United States.

"It's important to look at the U.S. more nationally than purely in terms of the ideology of the administration of the day," he added.

S Jaishankar further said that the dominance and generosity of the US may not continue.

"If we are truly analysing them, I think we have to prepare for a world where the kind of dominance and generosity which the U.S. had in the early days may not continue," he added.

S Jaishankar said India's bilateral relations with the United States will continue to grow.

"We all have an interest today in creating some kind of collaborative consensual arrangement," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Donald Trump for his election win. He said he looks forward to collaborating on strengthening the India-US ties.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

