Will Donald Trump's election benefit India? Shashi Tharoor says…

Former diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Wednesday that Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election is "not bad for us". He said there won't be many surprises for India because New Delhi has dealt with Trump's presidency before. He also said that Trump's stance on China aligns with India's position. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(PTI)

Shashi Tharoor also pointed out that Donald Trump has friendly relations with the Narendra Modi government.

"It seems as if he (Donald Trump) is coming back. I think the official declaration is imminent...The truth is that we've had the experience of Mr Trump as president for four years already, so there shouldn't be too many surprises. We know that he's a very transactional leader... He's very tough on trade...He has been very friendly with Mr Modi and the government of India. He's been tough on China, which, of course, given our troubles with China, is not bad for us. So I think these are the kinds of things we can expect based on his existing track record," he said.

Tharoor further said that Trump may not take much interest in Canada's allegation against India.

"I don't see President Trump having expressed any particular view on the Canada situation. Certainly, I would be surprised if that was the kind of concern that he would have. We have concerns about the Canada relationship and perhaps we can talk to a new Trump administration about why we are unhappy with these Khalistanis running rampant across the border...I don't see Trump taking a personal interest very much in that particular issue. We'll have to see. This is all speculation," he said, according to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his historic election victory.

In a post on the social media platform, X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory".

PM Modi expressed confidence in taking the Indo-US ties forward to greater heights.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he added.

Donald Trump on Wednesday promised to bring a “golden age” for America.

“This will truly be a golden age for America. This is a magnificent victory that will also help us to make America great again," Trump, 78, told his supporters.