'Can't digest…': Donald Trump's win triggers heartbreaks in Kamala Harris's village in Tamil Nadu

Donald Trump's victory in the US election has brought heartbreaks in Kamala Harris's mother's native village in Tamil Nadu. The residents of the Thulasendrapuram village, however, said she would bounce back from her unexpected loss. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

J Sudhakar, DMK Tiruvarur district representative and Thulasendrapuram village leader told PTI that they made arrangements to celebrate Kamala Harris's victory.

"We were hoping for her victory and had planned celebrations bigger than Deepavali. We made arrangements to burst firecrackers, distribute sweets, offer temple pujas, and host a community lunch," he said.

"It was a tough fight, and you must admire her fighting spirit. She is a fighter and will make a comeback," he added.

Retired ONGC employee T S Anbasarasu said many people in the village can't digest her loss.

"We cannot digest the fact that she has lost, but the saving grace is she is only 60 years old and we expect her to win the next election. But Trump is 78. We are confident she will not get bogged down by this loss and will continue her work," he said.

"We hope she will visit our village after getting elected in future...we expected her to visit our village a few years back and had sent messages to her relatives too...our village has become a tourist spot because of her," he added.

Harris's maternal ancestors hailed from Thulasendrapuram.

"We hope she will win next time and visit our village. When that day comes, we will give her a grand reception. Meanwhile, we extend our best wishes to Donald Trump and hope he fosters good relations with India and promotes global peace," he added.

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States.

