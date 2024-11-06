Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Democrats' reaction to Trump's victory, ‘You’re alienating half of the country’

Donald Trump's landslide victory has caused a meltdown among Democratic supporters. From celebrities to netizens, Kamala Harris' supporters have expressed their resentment with heated social media posts. As many, including John Cusack, called the former president a “nazi,” Dave Portnoy called out the Democratic Party for “alienating half of the country.” Dave Portnoy slammed Democrats for their 'knee-jerk reactions' to Donald Trump's win

Dave Portnoy slams Democrats for fuming over Trump's victory

The founder of Barstool Sports took to Instagram to blast Democrats for their “knee jerk reactions” to Trump's win. “He just didn’t win. He won for fun: he won the electoral, he won the popular vote, he got more votes than last time,” the 47-year-old said in his video message. “Just a total ringing endorsement for the Republicans and Donald Trump and an indictment against the Democrats,” he added.

Portnoy went on to say that “Democrats gave us no choice.” “That was the worst campaign and the pure arrogance and the moral superiority have driven people away. If you say you’re voting for Trump, suddenly you’re a Nazi, you’re Hitler, you’re garbage. Enough. Enough!” the businessman fumed.

“Like, yeah, I’m sure there’s racists in the party just like there’s f**king crazy people and a**holes and racists in, in the Democratic Party, alright?” Portnoy said, adding, “But millions and millions and millions and millions of people vote for Trump. He won clearly. he won decisively.”

The internet personality continued, “So when you call us that, you’re calling the majority of the country ‘racists, Hitlers, Nazis,’” adding, “I don’t think you get the words of what that means. You are alienating all these middle-ground people by acting like you’re better than us, smarter than us, and frankly insulting our intelligence.”

Portnoy called out Harris for running “one of the worst campaigns I’ve ever seen.” “Just strictly, her entire campaign was fear-mongering. ‘Trump as a dictator. He ended democracy.’ It’s garbage. It’s garbage. The people pulling the strings in the Democratic Party, get rid of them. They’ve lost the plot. Tonight is on the Democrats,” he added.