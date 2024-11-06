Menu Explore
‘Boss-level trolling’: One word in Macron's congratulatory message to Donald Trump sends Internet into fits of laughter

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 06, 2024 09:26 PM IST

After Donald Trump's declared his win in the 2024 US presidential election, world leaders hurried to congratulate the President-elect.

After Donald Trump's declared his win in the 2024 US presidential election, world leaders hurried to congratulate the President-elect. However, one post quickly grabbed the netizens' attention for humorous reasons. And it was none other than French President Emmanuel Macron.

France's President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Donald Trump on winning US election.(Photo: Reuters)
France's President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Donald Trump on winning US election.(Photo: Reuters)

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” he tweeted.

Internet reacts to Macron's ‘boss-level’ trolling

One thing that caught attention of social media users was Macron's use of the word “convictions”. This is because a jury in New York found him guilty of all 34 charges related to a scheme to fraudulently influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to former adult star Stormy Daniels who claimed that she had an alleged affair with him.

Netizens questioned whether Macron was participating in “boss-level” trolling or if something had been mistranslated.

“Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status by mentioning Trump's ‘convictions’,” one X user wrote, with a laughter emoji.

“Well he's certainly got some convictions,” another commented.

While a third user said, “His convictions. All 34 of them,” another stated, “‘Convictions’ doesn’t translate well.”

“He knew what he was doing,” one more chimed in.

Also Read: Elon Musk, the ‘super genius’ behind Trump's election win, set to face pros and cons under 47th US president

Trump to become first convicted felon to hold office

With his election win, Trump is set to become the first US president to serve in office while facing indictment. Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts earlier this year. He was found guilty in New York in May, but he is yet to receive any sentence. His trial will take place on November 26.

Trump was found guilty of fabricating financial records in order to conceal the $130,000 payment he made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. The funds were purportedly intended to purchase Daniels' silence prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
