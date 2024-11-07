America Ferrera leaving US in search of new life after Trump's win; Check out list of celebs who vowed to flee America

Before the 5 November election in the US, several anti-Donald Trump celebrities made bold claims of leaving America in case of his win against Kamala Harris. America Ferrera wants to maintain a “presence” in the US for work, Latinas, and women, insiders said, adding indicting that she isn't permanently departing Hollywood.(REUTERS)

Renowned celebrities from Hollywood, including Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Lopez, and Howard Stern, supported Democratic candidate Harris in the 2024 White House race.

America Ferrera's choice to leave the United States in pursuit of the “best opportunities” for her kids in the United Kingdom has been solidified following Trump's win, reported Daily Mail, citing insiders.

According to reports earlier this week, the 40-year-old former Ugly Betty star was preparing to move across the pond with her spouse, Ryan Piers Williams, their four-year-old daughter Lucia, and their six-year-old son Sebastian.

Ferrera feels ‘sick’ over Trump's triumph

In the midst of rising tensions in the US, Ferrera, who is reportedly “sick” with Trump becoming the 47th president of the US, will join an increasing number of personalities who have recently relocated to the UK.

“America is sick that Donald Trump is President again,” a source told the outlet. “She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that.”

However, she wants to maintain a “presence” in the US for work, Latinas, and women, they said, adding indicting that she isn't permanently departing Hollywood. “She's not abandoning the US, she is prioritizing her life and focusing on the importance for her kids.”

Ferrera exploring school options for kids in South West London?

Meanwhile, Hello! Magazine reported that the Barbie actress was seen exploring a private school in South West London.

“It looks like she's planning to move to South West London,” a source told the outlet.

In recent months, a number of celebrities have chosen the UK over the US due to concerns about gun violence, abortion rights, and the state of politics.

Besides Ferrera, several well-known figures in the entertainment world expressed their grief, rage, and despair after Trump's triumph, but none seemed to be searching for their passports in anticipation of his forthcoming tenure as the 47th president.

A look at celebrities who threatened to leave US after Trump's win

Celebs like Barbra Streisand, Sharon Stone, and Cher, threatened to leave the United States if he were elected after Trump's win.

In July, Stone told Daily Mail, “I am certainly considering a house in Italy.”

“This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.”

Last year, Cher stated in interview with the Guardian, “I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].”

Moreover, Streisand told host Stephen Colbert that it would be difficult for her to “live in this country if he becomes president,” admitting that she would most likely relocate to England.