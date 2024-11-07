Elon Musk's 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii features in Trump's victory photo after US election

Amid the growing bond between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump, an image from the Republican's victory celebration has become the talk of the town. Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-Xii (second right) pose with Trump's family. (X/@KaiTrumpGolfs)

The photo, posted by Trump's granddaughter -- Kai -- drew massive attention as the 78-year-old leaders' family photo also featured billionaire Elon Musk, who is seen posing with his son X Æ A-Xii. Kai captioned the image, "The whole squad". Notably, Trump's wife Melania was missing from the photo.

Born on May 4, 2020, X Æ A-Xii is one of Musk's three kids with singer Grimes.

Donald Trump achieved a massive victory in the 2024 US Presidential elections, defeating rival Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States of America.

As known by many, Musk has been campaigning and backing Trump since the very start. Netizens also reacted to Musk's presence in the family photo, with an X user saying, "Elon is now part of the family now."

Another said, "For those asking why Elon is in this picture. No one risked or had more to lose in this Election than him. He put all this companies and his reputation on the line for the sake of saving free speech."

"Elon is now an honorary member of the Trump family? Beginning of a beautiful friendship," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Musk reposted the photo shared by Kai and went on to post another photo of himself, with his son on his shoulders, and Trump. The SpaceX CEO captioned the image "Novus Ordo Seclorum", a Latin phrase which translates into "new order of the ages".

Musk had also taken his 4-year-old son to Trump's historic rally in Manhattan during the election campaigns. The Tesla CEO had promised the crowd that he could eliminate at least $2 trillion in unnecessary spending from the federal budget if Trump were elected president -- one of many instances where Musk backed the Republican for the Oval Office.

Amid the growing partnership with Musk, the President-elect also thanked the billionaire in his victory speech on Wednesday. "Elon Musk saved a lot of lives in North Carolina. Musk is a genius. We have to protect our geniuses," Trump said.

The Tesla CEO was also present as one of the key high-profile figures at Trump's exclusive star-studded party at Mar-a-Lago beach resort on Tuesday night, from the celebrations of which, Musk also shared an image.

Musk said in one of his posts on his microblogging platform X that with the mandate achieved by Trump in the race to the White House, "The people of America have spoken and spoken with absolute clarity."