Zendaya recreates Cher's 1975 Bob Mackie look: Here's a deep dive into her sustained love for archival recreations

Zendaya the actor, we all know of. Zendaya the style icon? That's a new identity the Dune alum appears to be hellbent on being labelled with. While her curated red carpet looks have predictably treaded the hit and miss LOC, there have also been some truly remarkable appearances — need we remind you of her 2019 Met Gala camp-coded outing in which she cosplayed Cinderella in a literal light-up ballgown crafted by Tommy Hilfiger and Hussein Chalayan? The last year or so however, Zendaya has truly upped the stakes, not shying away from embracing a vast expanse of aesthetics, moods and experiments when it comes to her style file. We love a good serve, and that's exactly what the Challengers star whipped up with her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony look. Zendaya's latest look is inspired from Cher's 1975 Bob Mackie moment: A look at the actor's obsession with archival couture(Photos: X)

Zendaya was a golden-dunked picture of confidence as she walked the red carpet in an archival Bob Mackie number. The look was an ode to a starkly similar fit donned by Cher back in 1975, as she belted out I'm a Woman alongside actor Raquel Welch on The Cher Show. Cher's version was a shimmering white cross-bust bandeau bustier which gave way to minimal cross-latches over the abs before trailing into a tassel-adjacent, navel-framing skirt.

Zendaya's take on the look on the other hand, dabbled between gold and sheer panels, retaining the bandeau and cross-latch details before trailing into a slinky sarong-like skirt. An off-the-shoulders blazer in white and gold completed the 2001 Bob Mackie Fall couture piece. Full brownie points for rocking middle-parted poker straight locks, an absolute Cher-staple. That's not all. Zendaya's ornamental blast from the past is actually right in line with her (and stylist Law Roach's), undeniable love for archival recreations. Here's taking a look at some truly impressive ones.

Roberto Cavalli 2011

Boho meets upscale glam? Say no more. In March 2024, Zendaya marked her presence at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, turning out in an almost Gatsby-esque fringe-detailed olive beige gown, from Roberto Cavalli's 2011 Spring/Summer line. The snake-print deets, the dainty diamond bangle stack and the au naturale hair spelled out a thorough win.

Dune-appropriate hard-'wear'

Method dressing is quite on-trend this year, and trust Zendaya to hop onto the bandwagon like a pro. The actor was truly a sight to behold at the London and Seoul premieres of Dune: Part Two. For the first she opted for the iconic Thierry Mugler Autumn/Winter 1995 fembot ensemble — a metal-encased future-coded, glossy fashion milestone.

For the second, she turned out in a conservative yet jaw-droppingly innovative 'circuit board' suit, from Alexander McQueen's Givenchy crossover, dating back to the Autumn/Winter line of 1999.

Naomi Campbell, REPRESENT

Sometimes it's less about the clothes and more about the reference. For a casual afternoon sighting in Paris, Zendaya, also a prized house ambassador, opted for a puff-sleeved, champagne gold crop blouse with the white monogram bag from Louis Vuitton. The catch? The look was a dead ringer for Naomi Campbell's campaign for the luxury pioneers' Spring/Summer 2004 line.

Valentino 1992

Zendaya was a monochrome vision in black and white as she walked the black carpet for Euphoria's second season premiere, back in January 2022. The scallop-busted, B&W paneled svelte gown is an archival Valentino piece from their Spring/Summer 1992 show.

Zendaya's Queen Bey homage

Very few people can pull of a tart purple laced with neon. Beyoncé and Zendaya make that exclusive list. Back in June 2021, the actor attended the BET Awards in a Versace Spring/Summer 2003 sheer gown. The chiffon crepe and fit-and-flare details complete with just the right hint of neon, framing Zendaya's torso and lightly shading her eyelids, was an elevated yet direct ode to Beyoncé who had worn an alternative version of the look, also at the BET Awards, back in 2003.

Which of these Zendaya looks is your favourite?