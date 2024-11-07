Kamala Harris after loss to Donald Trump: ‘I concede this election, but…’

US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech on Thursday to the nation after losing the presidential elections to Republican Donald Trump. US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024.(AFP)

Kamala Harris said that she accepts the outcome of the elections, but pledged to continue fighting for women's rights and against gun violence and to "fight for the dignity that all people deserve." Follow US election LIVE updates here

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she told her supporters at Howard University in Washington.

Harris also promised a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump and said that honoring election results is what distinguishes a democracy from a monarchy or tyranny.

"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said in her speech at the Howard University in Washington. "I also told him that we would help him and his team with their transition and that we would engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

Kamala Harris told her supporters that the election outcome was not what they wanted or voted for.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say that the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," Harris said.

She also encouraged her supporters, particularly young people, not to give up even in their disappointment. "Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," Harris added.

US presidential election results



Donald Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing Harris a shock defeat in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history.

As per the latest tally, Trump won 295 electoral votes to Harris' 226. Counting in Nevada and Arizona is still going on.

Also Read | What does Trump’s win mean for the world

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump told throngs of cheering supporters in Florida earlier today even before his victory was confirmed.

“We’ve been through so much together, and today you showed up in record numbers to deliver a victory,” Trump said. “This was something special and we’re going to pay you back," he said.