Taylor Swift shouts out ‘My boyfriend’ Travis Kelce after breaking Beyoncé’s VMAs record: ‘Everything that man…'

Taylor Swift capped off her record-breaking night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with a heartfelt shout-out to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As she accepted the prestigious award for Video of the Year, Swift who slayed two back-to-back dazzling outfits at the event couldn’t resist expressing her gratitude for Kelce’s constant support and positive energy, which she credited with making the filming process even more special. Taylor Swift and Post Malone accept the award for Video of the Year for "Fortnight" during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, U.S., September 11, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid(REUTERS)

Taylor Swift thanks Travis Kelce at VMAs

While the Kansas City Chiefs star couldn’t accompany Swift on her historic day at the MTV VMAs, the pop star made sure he received the credit he deserved. “Everything that man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic, and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot,” the TTPD crooner said while accepting the trophy for the Fortnight video.

Swift shared how thankful she was for Kelce's upbeat vibes and backup all day on the movie set, remembering how he was always lifting her spirits and making things more enjoyable for everyone around. She also spoke about being the one in charge of the video and thanked all the crew members, including Post Malone with whom she was seen enjoying drinks during the performances.

Taylor Swift scripts VMA history beating Beyonce's records

Taylor Swift dominated the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, leading the pack with 12 total nominations, including Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and several technical categories. Fortnight, a song from her album The Tortured Poets Department featuring Post Malone, got eight stunning nods for the night.

Swift and Post Malone ended up clinching Best Collaboration for Fortnight. The pop star wrapped up Tuesday night with a record-breaking 30 Moon Person trophies. This win pushed Swift to top Beyoncé's 25-win streak in Moon Persons, setting a new benchmark. She's now the first artist to snag Video of the Year five times.

Taylor Swift's VMA moments

The singer made a striking entrance at the biggest night in music, donning a punk-inspired ensemble from Dior's 2025 resort collection. Shortly after, she was seen heading backstage, where she debuted a new UFO-inspired look and danced the night away with friends, including Katy Perry. She was also caught vibing to Eminem’s nostalgic performance and cheering for Sabrina Carpenter.

Following her acceptance speech where she also paid tribute to 9/11 victims , the pop star, who recently endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidential race, took the opportunity to encourage the public to vote. Although she walked the red carpet solo—Page Six confirmed that Kelce, 34, couldn’t attend due to work commitments—he sent her a heartfelt message.

“Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few! She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight,” Travis said on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason. “Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are some of the cooler trophies.” Jason added, “Let’s go, Tay! Come on, Tay!”