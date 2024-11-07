What did PM Modi, Donald Trump speak about after US election result? MEA shares details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a call on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his magnificent victory in the US elections. India's MEA spokesperson, during his weekly briefing, shared the details of the call between the two leaders and also that they respect the mandate delivered by Americans. Narendra Modi, during the call, recalled memorable interactions during Donald Trump's first term.(PTI)

"India celebrates this expression of people's mandate," says MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told the media.

"PM Modi spoke to Donald Trump. We Look forward to work with him closely. During the call, the two leaders discussed that both India and US will work for the betterment of the people, And for global peace and prosperity" Jaiswal said.

The leaders reiterated the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both countries and global peace and stability.

Modi-Trump friendship

Modi also recalled their memorable interactions during Trump's first term, including the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston and the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad. The two leaders have a history of friendship, with Modi posting on X that he had a "great conversation" with his "friend" Trump.

PM Modi had on Wednesday night posted on X that he had a "great conversation" with his "friend" Trump.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a remarkable political comeback, Trump, 78, won the race to the White House to become the 47th President of the US, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Trump had earlier served as the 45th President of the US, after his first victory in the election in 2016.

Donald Trump is poised to begin his term as the 47th president of the United States on January 25.

Trump becomes the first US President to return to the White House for a non-consecutive term after a century. He lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has been vice president since January 2021.