From 'Howdy, Modi' to 'Namaste Trump': A strong bond between US leader, Indian prime minister

The relationship between Donald Trump, who is set to be the 47th president of the United States after winning the US elections on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been characterised by strong diplomatic ties, strategic cooperation, and evident personal warmth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US president Donald Trump at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in 2019

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on a “historic election victory,” adding that he was looking forward to working with the election frontrunner.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi wrote on social media platform X.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration… Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said.

Why relationship between PM Modi and Donald Trump is strong:

Shared strategic interests: Both PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump leaders prioritised strengthening defence and security ties, particularly in countering terrorism and addressing regional threats, such as those posed by Pakistan. Their shared vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” led to closer cooperation, especially in relation to China’s growing influence. This aligned vision deepened their collaboration in defence and security matters, including joint military exercises and India’s role in the Quad alliance. Personal rapport and public displays of friendship: Modi and Trump enjoyed a personal bond, demonstrated by their public interactions at large-scale events like "Howdy, Modi!" in 2019 and "Namaste Trump!" in 2020.



These events showcased their mutual admiration and helped strengthen the diplomatic relationship between the two leaders. Their camaraderie was widely viewed as a reflection of a strong personal connection, contributing to the overall strength of the bilateral ties.

3. Economic and trade engagement: Despite challenges, such as disagreements over tariffs, both leaders worked toward enhancing economic relations. Trump’s “America First” policy pushed for fairer trade, while Modi sought to balance India’s interests with the US. This shared focus on improving trade relations, alongside India's growing economic power, helped maintain strong ties between the two countries.

4. Health initiatives: During the Covid-19 pandemic, their partnership extended to health initiatives, with India providing hydroxychloroquine to the US. Later, America supported India’s pandemic response.