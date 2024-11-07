Video: When Donald Trump referred to PM Modi as ‘total killer’, recalled historic ‘Howdy Modi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his historic victory in the US presidential election. He referred to Trump as a “friend” and expressed eagerness to strengthen the Indo-US partnership further. Trump will become the 47th President of the United States. A file photo of PM Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump

Meanwhile, in a recent remark, Trump praised PM Modi as a “total killer,” describing him as “the nicest human being” and calling him a “very good friend.” Speaking in October on the Flagrant podcast with hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Trump shared his views on various world leaders. He also said that before Modi became prime minister, India was a “very unstable” country.

“Modi (India), he's a friend of mine and also the nicest human being. Before him being appointed as the Prime Minister, India was very unstable. On the outside, he looks like he's your father. He is the nicest and a total killer,” Trump said.

Trump also reminisced about PM Modi’s 2019 visit to the United States for the historic “Howdy, Modi” event in Houston, Texas, where Modi addressed a large crowd of Indian-Americans at NRG Stadium.

“They did a thing called Howdy, Modi in Houston, Texas. It was me and him and it was beautiful. It was a gathering of around 80,000 people and it felt like crazy. We were walking about. Today, maybe I won't be able to do something like that,” he shared.

PM Modi-Trump relation

In his congratulatory message, PM Modi said, “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

After PM Modi’s visit to the US, Trump made a significant visit to India for the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in February 2020. Held at the world's largest cricket stadium, this event attracted over 100,000 attendees, making it Trump’s biggest rally outside the US. During the event, Trump praised Modi's leadership and India's economic growth, emphasizing the democratic values shared by both nations.