A triumphant Donald Trump is rejoicing after winning the White House following a long battle with first Joe Biden, and then Kamala Harris when Biden dropped out of the race. Trump took the stage at his West Palm Beach, Florida election night watch party, and promised a “bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger” future for the country. “I will not let you down,” he said. The Simpsons to Allan Lichtman, here's who wrongly predicted outcome of US presidential election (AP/PTI)(AP11_06_2024_000141B)(AP)

Supporters cheered in the room, and applauded and cried out loud as Fox News screens declared that Trump had won. One supporter, pointing and seemingly crying, was heard saying, “That’s God!” as reported by New York Post. World leaders congratulated Trump, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

However, before Trump’s win, there were some who predicted Kamala Harris would win. Clearly, they were wrong.

Here are some whose predictions failed:

Allan Lichtman, a historian and author with a track record of poll predictions had predicted that Harris has the winning chance in this US election race. Lichtman had asserted that Harris could emerge as a “path-breaking” president who could symbolise a new era in American leadership.

The Simpsons, known for accurately and shockingly predicting some significant events, got it wrong too. In an episode in 2000, Lisa was seen wearing very similar clothes to the veep – a purple suit, pearl necklace and pearl earrings. As the episode began doing the rounds on social media during the election season, many fans pointed out that it was an indication that Harris will win the election.

An opinion poll from Iowa had predicted that Harris would claim a surprise victory in the state in the presidential election.The Des Moines Register/Selzer poll is rated among the most accurate in the US, with a history of correct political predictions. This time, however, it was wrong.