Donald Trump says 'will make America great again' after 'magnificent victory'

Republican Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 presidential race after Fox News projected him as the winner over Democrat Kamala Harris, marking a remarkable political comeback four years after his departure from the White House. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump makes a fist as he takes the stage at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.(REUTERS)

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump told a jubilant crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Center early Wednesday morning.

While other news outlets had not yet called the race, Trump appeared on the cusp of securing the win after claiming key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. He also maintained leads in several other critical states, according to Edison Research.

Harris, meanwhile, refrained from speaking to her supporters gathered at Howard University, her alma mater. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond addressed the crowd just after midnight, offering a hopeful message that Harris would speak publicly on Wednesday. “We still have votes to count,” he said.

Trump's performance was strong across a broad swath of the country, improving on his 2020 showing in both rural areas and urban centers. Republicans also secured a majority in the U.S. Senate by flipping Democratic seats in West Virginia and Ohio. However, the battle for control of the House of Representatives remained too close to call, with Republicans holding a slim majority.

Trump's political resurgence was remarkable, given that just three years earlier, on January 6, 2021, many had predicted the end of his political career after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Exit polls indicated Trump had gained significant ground with traditionally Democratic voter groups, including Hispanic Americans and lower-income households, who have been hit hard by rising costs since the last election. He captured 45% of the Hispanic vote nationwide—still trailing Harris, who garnered 53%, but a notable 13-point increase from 2020.