As US votes to elect a new President, several predictions have been made about who could win the race to the White House. While some favour the Republican former president Donald Trump, others gave the edge to the Indian-origin vice president Kamala Harris, whose victory will mark many firsts in US presidential history. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is facing off against Republican rival Donald Trump as US votes in a historic presidential election.(AFP)

Here are the the top 5 predictions:

Moo Deng

Internet's favourite hippo and viral sensation Moo Deng became an unlikely prophet who “predicted” the results of the US presidential contest. The Thailand pygmy hippo was offered two watermelons with the names of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump carved on them. She ended up picking the one with Trump’s name on it.

ChatGPT AI Nostradamus

As more and more people use AI to answer their queries, The Sun US tried to use it to predict the result of the presidential elections. However, the answer it gave left many unsettled because of its ominous tone and unexpected prediction.

The AI-driven prophecy declared that neither Trump nor Harris will make it to the White House.“In the final hour, a twist unforeseen, neither may claim the throne of serene. A name unspoken in many a tale, will rise to power, beyond the pale. Though Trump and Kamala shall fight with might, another will lead, emerging from the night," the prediction read.

The online oracle also predicted unrest and protests when the results will be declared, echoing the events of the January 6 Capitol riots. “In cities bright, where freedom’s flame burns, conflict shall arise, as the wheel of fate turns. Sparks of violence, in pockets and streets, will challenge the peace where two sides meet," it said. (Also read: AI Nostradamus election prediction: ‘Unforeseen’ Dark horse will be ‘kingmaker’)

Allan Lichtman vs Nate Silver

Top election forecasters Allan Lichtman and Nate Silver have given contrasting predictions for who will emerge victorious in the White House race. Silver said that although the contest is virtually even, he has a “gut” feeling that former President Donald Trump will win.

Lichtman, a professer at the American University, who has accurately predicted nine previous presidential polls, has declared that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the race.

The Simpsons

TV show The Simpsons is often credited with accurately and eerily predicting significant events and the US presidential race is no different. In the 2000th episode of the sitcom, Lisa is seen as the president and she is dressed strikingly similar to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

With a purple suit, pearl earrings and necklace, she appears to look exactly like the current US vice president. While in the Oval Office, she is heard saying, "As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump."

Many users pointed out the strange occurrence in the episode and labelled it a prediction for the result of the election race.

(Also read: Did The Simpsons predict who will win 2024 presidential election? Fans find damning details in 2000 episode)