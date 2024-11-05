Did The Simpsons predict who will win 2024 presidential election? Fans find damning details in 2000 episode

The Simpsons is known for accurately and shockingly predicting some significant events. Just ahead of the results, it appears as though the sitcom predicted the outcome of the 2024 election – Kamala Harris will be POTUS. However, whether its prediction was accurate or not, only time will tell. Did The Simpsons predict who will win 2024 presidential election? (X, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

What did The Simpsons predict?

The 2000 episode ‘Bart To The Future’ actually name-dropped Donald Trump as having been POTUS. The episode features Lisa as president, who, while in the Oval Office, says, "As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump."

Back in 2017, the week after Trump became the 45th president of the US, the recurring chalkboard gag at the show’s beginning read, “Being right sucks.” The prediction appeared to be quite perfect considering the fact that Trump’s administration went on to oversee the third-highest deficit increase of any president.

In the recent past, the episode went viral when Harris became the first female US Vice President. Lisa was seen wearing very similar clothes to the veep – a purple suit, pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

Now, the same episode is doing the rounds again. Some fans believe the already established soothsaying credentials of the episode indicate Harris will win this election.

The above meme, which has resurfaced, first became viral after Joe Biden announced that he was ending his candidacy, and endorsed Harris. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” the president said at the time.

Harris later said she was “honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.” “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” Harris wrote.

