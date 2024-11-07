Melania Trump dubbed as ‘Part-time First Lady’ may avoid Washington spotlight, not even go back to White House

After his overwhelming election victory, Donald Trump paid a heartfelt tribute to none other than his wife, Melania Trump, in front of raucous crowd of supporters. Melania Trump and Donald Trump(REUTERS)

“I want to also thank my beautiful wife, Melania,” he stated. “Who has the number one best-selling book in the country. Can you believe that?”

The ever-poised Melania, wearing a flawlessly tailored Dior skirt-suit, waved and smiled modestly as the MAGA crowd burst into cheers.

However, Melania has been virtually invisible throughout the 2024 election. She only gave a brief speech to introduce Trump to the stage at his last major rally, which took place last month at Madison Square Garden in New York.

She organised only two private political fundraising gatherings and she even got a personal six-figure salary for at least one of them.

Unravelling Melania's potential plans under Trump 2.0

All of which begs the crucial question: What will Trump's term second term of this most reluctant First Lady look like?

Moreover, where would Melania reside after her husband's win has been the subject of speculation.

She will now likely try to avoid the Washington spotlight that seemed to deplete her during Trump's first term, according to insiders, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, it seems that she will visit the White House sometimes, spending most of her time between her properties in Florida and New York City, where her only son, Barron, 18, is currently enrolled in college.

Also Read: 'Never tried to beat him': MTG seeks Trump cabinet position, lashes out at 'brand-new people' RFK and Vivek Ramaswamy

Michael Wolff, a Trump chronicler, claims that some prominent Republicans have already suggested “a part-time First Lady” title for Melania.

Melania would certainly seem to benefit from a more tranquil life away from public service.

Notably, Melania expressed how much she cherishes her privacy in her memoir, which was released last month.

“I have chosen to maintain a more discreet presence in the public eye, in stark contrast to Donald,” she wrote. “I have always prized my privacy and opted for a more selective lifestyle.”